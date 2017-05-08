Thieves break in King Grocery through the roof

Two people broke into King Grocery by gaining access through the roof.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man went through the roof and into the store in the 1000 block of Springdale Street on May 3.

The man passed cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash from the store up to his partner on the roof.

The man who entered the store is described as a black male, 5'10'' - 6'', 170-200 lbs, and was wearing a black skull cap with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

There is no description of the second person.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

