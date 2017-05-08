Man claims to steal MFD engine, streams on Facebook

A Facebook Live tour of a Memphis fire truck is now under investigation.

Two men saw the truck, hopped in, and streamed the whole thing on Facebook.

Memphis Fire said the fire engine was never stolen, not even moved from the spot where it was parked on Monday afternoon near Lamar Avenue and Prescott.

Yet, for about 15 minutes, two guys made themselves at home inside the truck.

The fire engine was left unlocked and unattended Monday during routine fire training.

MFD said the two people seen in the Facebook Live video were not authorized to be in the truck.

“Let's take a tour of this. Y'all see that? How do you like our new truck?,” a man by the name of Chew Chew on Facebook said in his video.

He streamed their whole experience live on Facebook. The man who goes by the name Chew Chew even offered to sell the fire engine to his viewers

“They shouldn't have left it running. Whole fire truck in the hood.”

The incident is now under investigation.

MFD said it doesn't appear anything was taken.

Though the fun came to an abrupt end when firefighters wrapped up training and returned to their truck.

“They caught us mane."

WMC Action News 5 spoke with the man who recorded the videos.

He said the firefighters allowed him to take pictures next to the truck and emphasized they never stole the engine.

Memphis Fire Department spokesperson, Lt. Wayne Cooke, said it’s unclear if the people seen in the video will face in the charges.

