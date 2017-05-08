Memphis police, Coast Guard respond to person falling into Missi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis police, Coast Guard respond to person falling into Mississippi River

Memphis police and the Coast Guard are responding to reports of a person falling into the Mississippi River.

The person reportedly fell in the water shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of the Welcome Center and Bass Pro. 

