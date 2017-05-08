Redbirds keep winning - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Redbirds Winning Streak Reaches 11

Redbirds keep winning

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Make it 11 in a row for the Memphis Redbirds.

The 'Birds rally from an 8-2 deficit in the 6th to beat Iowa 15-9.

The Redbirds get nine runs in the 9th inning to cap the comeback.

Memphis is now a PCL best 21-11 on the season.

