Redbirds keep winning

Make it 11 in a row for the Memphis Redbirds.
The 'Birds rally from an 8-2 deficit in the 6th to beat Iowa 15-9.
The Redbirds get nine runs in the 9th inning to cap the comeback.
Memphis is now a PCL best 21-11 on the season.
