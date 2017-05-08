USPS to relocate the Memphis Airport Station Post Office

The USPS said it wants to relocate the Memphis Airport Station Post Office and continue services at a yet-to-be-determined location.

The USPS previously held a community meeting about the Airport Station on March 7. The decision was made following the meeting to continue with a new space project.

The project will allow the USPS to continue operations for customers in Memphis for the long-term.

The Postal Service said it is expecting to be able to offer the same services at the new location that customers enjoyed at the Airport Station Post Office.

