Mississippi River reaching flood stage today, Showers in the forecast, Memphis City Council reach deal with Police OT

We have a missing 5 month old from the Mid-South taken by her father who does not have custody. Police believe the infant is in danger. We are in contact with police for updates this morning in the alert center.

The Mississippi River is expected to reach flood stage today, but it's still days away from cresting. By the Mud Island Greenbelt park some trees are already underwater.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says several tributaries are expected to back up.

However, they say impact is expected to be minimal. The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend.

Memphis City Council reached an 11th hour deal over Memphis Police Overtime. The council approved a proposal to cut overtime pay by $2.7 million. This goes against the mayor's proposal to increase the overtime budget by $5 million. Council members say the money from the cut, would go into a fund to give a one percent raise to non-police employees, including firefighters.

Downtown Restaurant Majestic Grille is stepping in to help the Riverfront Development Corporation re-brand and change the Beale Street Landing restaurant. Majestic will help roll out a new name, look and menu. The changes start with a five month "pop-up" restaurant to test ideas. It will be called "The Front Porch." It's expected to open next month.

Warm and Dry, Rain and Thunderstorms Late Thursday into Friday. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long

