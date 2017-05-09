AMBER ALERT: Baby taken by non-custodial, paranoid schizophrenic father

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.

Five-month-old Ayla Settles was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and taken from a home on West Hillview Drive, at the Hillview Village Apartments.

Memphis Police Department said Ayla was taken by Alvin Lloyd, who is her father, but does not have custody. Lloyd, 19, is diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

AMBER Alert: Help us find this missing 5 mo old girl, Ayla Settles, out of Memphis. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/hWYqoBem8M — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 9, 2017

Lloyd is 6’1 wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onesie.

Police said Lloyd broke into the apartment to take the baby. They are fearful for the child's safety, because Lloyd has been known to be violent.

They do not know the reason the child was taken.

Police believe Lloyd is on foot.

If you know where either of these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

