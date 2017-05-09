Amber Alert suspect in custody, 5-month-old baby found

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.

Five-month-old Ayla Settles was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and taken from a home on West Hillview Drive, at the Hillview Village Apartments.

Memphis Police Department said Ayla was taken by Alvin Lloyd, who is her father, but does not have custody. Lloyd, 19, is diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

MPD said Ayla was found inside the apartment complex. Lloyd is in custody.

No word on what charges he may face.

