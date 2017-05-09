Amber Alert suspect in custody, 5-month-old baby found

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday.More >>
Lakeland Elementary School is closed Tuesday, May 9.More >>
A Facebook Live tour of a Memphis fire truck is now under investigation.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
