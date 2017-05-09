MISSING: Baby taken by non-custodial, paranoid schizophrenic father

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 5-month-old that was taken by her non-custodial father.

5-month-old Ayla Settles was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from a home on West Hillview Drive, at the Hillview Village Apartments.

Police said Ayla was taken by Alvin Lloyd, who is her father but does not have custody. Lloyd is diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

Lloyd is 6’1 wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onesie.

If you know where either of these two may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.