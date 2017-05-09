Mother, son shot in apparent drug deal

A mother and son were shot Monday night.

The shooting happened at Chatham Village Condominiums, near I-240 and Park Avenue, after 11.

Memphis Police Department officials said the mother was shot in the neck, while her son was shot in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

No one is in custody at this time, but detectives are questioning the woman’s other son, an 18-year-old who was in the condo when the shooting happened.

The suspect was last seen in a white Crown Victoria driven by a woman.

