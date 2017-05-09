Lakeland Elementary School closed Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

Lakeland Elementary School is closed Tuesday, May 9.

Lakeland School System officials said a driver hit a utility pole near the school, taking out power to the neighborhood.

The school’s status for the rest of the week is unknown.

