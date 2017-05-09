SCSO: Deputy injured in crash on I-40 at Wolf River Bridge - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCSO: Deputy injured in crash on I-40 at Wolf River Bridge

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 at the Wolf River Bridge.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. A woman was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The crash has caused a major delay on I-40. Please avoid the area if possible.

Click here for our Traffic Tracker.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly