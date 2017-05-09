SCSO: Deputy injured in crash on I-40 at Wolf River Bridge

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 at the Wolf River Bridge.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. A woman was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The crash has caused a major delay on I-40. Please avoid the area if possible.

