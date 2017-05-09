7 Rebels sign with NFL teams as undrafted rookies

Seven Ole Miss Rebels signed with FL teams after going undrafted.

Four Rebels were drafted in 2017—tight end Evan Engram, defensive tackle J.J. Jones, cornerback Derrick Jones, and quarterback Chad Kelly. Engram was taken by the Giants in the first round.

Seven others made NFL rosters despite going undrafted:

Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Tony Bridges, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Fadol Brown, DE, Oakland Raiders

Carlos Davis, CB/RS, Baltimore Ravens

Akeem Judd, RB, Tennessee Titans

Jeremy Liggins, OL, Seattle Seahawks

Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Miami Dolphins

In addition, two others were invited to rookie mini camps: defensive back Tony Conner (San Francisco) and tight end Hunter Thurley (Miami).

Last year, four Rebels made NFL rosters despite going undrafted.

This year, they’ll look to add to the 23 players who were members of NFL rosters in 2016.

