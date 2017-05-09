Michael Oher surrenders to Nashville police following assault accusations

A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.

Michael Oher turned himself in to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Monday after being accused of assaulting an Uber driver.

Police in Nashville said the incident happened on April 14 and Oher was cited at the time by officers. Oher's mugshot was released to the media Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old Uber driver said he picked up Oher and four people who were slated to go to a restaurant in downtown Nashville. Oher reportedly asked the driver to follow another vehicle to the restaurant, but the driver suggested he take the lead since he knew how to get there.

That's when the driver said an argument broke out between him and Oher. Oher reportedly said the driver was just trying to get more money from them.

The driver stopped to let two people use the bathroom. He said Oher got out of the car and confronted him.

"The [driver] then put his hands up towards [Oher's] face and [Oher] pushed [him] down onto the ground," the police report states. "[The driver] also claimed that [Oher] then kicked him in the leg while he was on the ground. The passengers that were in the car then got out of the vehicle and restrained [Oher] from doing anything more to the [driver]."

Oher was issued a citation for misdemeanor assault.

Oher most recently played two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he played one season with the Tennessee Titans and five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Oher graduated from Ole Miss after graduating from Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.

