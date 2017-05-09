Memphis engineer blamed for fatal train crash will not face charges

The Memphis native blamed for crashing an Amtrak that killed eight people and injured hundreds more will not face criminal charges.

The crash happened in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015. Brandon Bostian, the engineer, is a Memphis native who attended Bartlett High School.

Federal investigators looking into the crash said the train was speeding at 106 miles per hour before it derailed along a curve meant to be traveled at 50 miles per hour. They added that Bostian hit the emergency brakes moments before the crash, but only managed to slow the train to 102 miles per hour.

NBC News obtained a statement from Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office that explained the decision not to pursue charges:

Statement from Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office explaining decision for no criminal charges in May 2015 Amtrak train derailment. pic.twitter.com/vhuNNxTxHv — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 9, 2017

The DA’s office said “the derailment was caused by the engineer,” but cannot conclude that evidence rises to the level necessary for criminal charges.

