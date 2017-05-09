Gus's Fried Chicken to triple locations, expand internationally

The deliciousness of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is no stranger to the Mid-South, or any of the other states that have been blessed enough to experience it.

Because of its success, Gus’s president, Wendy McCrory, said the chain is expected to triple its number of locations in the near future.

The company already has 20 locations in 11 different states.

Gus's will expand to Washington D.C. and Burbank, California, later this month, according to the restaurant's website.

McCrory told the Memphis Business Journal she wanted to expand outside of the United States too. However, she said the company will need to take on new partners if it is going to open in international markets.

McCrory said she has already had conversations with a couple of different potential franchise owners in China and South America.

If you haven't tried Gus's, you're missing out on the hot and spicy goodness.

To find a Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken near you, click here.

