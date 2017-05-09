Committee votes to suspend Beale Street Bucks program

The Beale Street Bucks program is suspended.

A committee voted to suspend the program, which forces people to buy a voucher before going on Beale Street on Saturday nights.

The controversial program was revived in 2016 after a series of incidents in Downtown Memphis including the death of Memphis police officer Verdell Smith.

The revival was part of a plan to make Downtown Memphis, particularly Beale Street, safer.

The program runs on Saturday nights and requires guests to pay $10 to enter Beale Street, which comes with a return of an $8 voucher to spend at bars, restaurants, and shops on Beale.

Beale Street Bucks returned in April after a hiatus, but will not be discontinued—at least for now.

Downtown Memphis Commission will now move forward by consulting attorneys to determine if the program is legal or not. In February, a lawsuit was filed that claimed the program was discriminatory.

