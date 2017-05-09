New bookstore coming to Laurelwood Shopping Center

A new bookstore is coming to Laurelwood Shopping Center.

The new store, Novel, will be opening as a portion of the old Booksellers and Davis-Kidd space.

The bookstore will be about 10,000 square feet, with a café taking up 3,100 of that space.

The University of Memphis Architeture Department and Archimania will be helping out with the design of the business.

Booksellers closed down in February after decades in business.

The shopping center said most of the employees from Booksellers will be retained to work at the new store.

Construction will start in 2-3 weeks, with a grand opening set for August 1.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.