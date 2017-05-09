Mailman attacked while delivering mail in Whitehaven

A mail carrier was attacked while on the job in Memphis on Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department said a man was assaulted around 11:30 a.m. at Highland Meadows Apartments off Airways Boulevard.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the man assaulted was a mail carrier.

The mail carrier was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

U.S.P.S. said the assault was unprovoked. Nothing was taken during the assault.

The suspect's description is vague, but he was wearing a white t-shirt with a red design on it and dark pants. The suspect left walking on Airways Boulevard towards Holmes Road.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin spoke with witnesses, police officers, and USPS officials to learn everything being done to track down the attacker and keep other people safe.

