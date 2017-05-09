Cordova mother files $10M lawsuit against school system and sheriff's office

A Cordova mother filed a $10 million lawsuit less than a week ago against Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The woman said her daughter is being forced to go to school with a student who inappropriately touched her.

The lawsuit claims her daughter was touched inappropriately by another student in January. The lawsuit also alleges Shelby County Schools failed to tell her the boy would be returning to school after he was suspended and that he would remain in her daughter's class.

The $10 million would cover medical costs and emotional stress.

Five million of that is for violation of the daughter's civil rights.

Shelby County Schools said they cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

