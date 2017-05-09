GRAMMY Museum exposes Memphis students to new career opportunities

Students at Fairley High School learning about possible futures in the Music industry. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Two Memphis high schools were selected to participate in GRAMMY Career Day.

GRAMMY Career Day is a program that exposes students to the range of career opportunities in the music industry.

Overton High School and Fairley High School hosted representatives of the GRAMMY Museum, which is located in California.

Overton High School was also honored for achieving GRAMMY Signature Schools Enterprise Award status. For achieving that status, the school received $5,500.

