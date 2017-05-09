Man shot, killed while washing his car

A man was shot and killed Sunday while he was washing his car.

Memphis Police Department said Frank Douglas, 36, was outside washing his car in the 1600 block of E. Shelby Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday. Suddenly, someone fired several shots at him.

Douglas was rushed to Methodist South Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in this case, and MPD has not released a suspect description at this time.

