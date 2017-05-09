Deputies: 2 heroin users left friend to die in ditch during overdose

Two Tipton County residents were arrested for leaving friend to die in a ditch during heroin overdose.

Tipton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found an unconscious man in a ditch near Hannah Marie Drive and Campground Road on April 25.

First responders rushed the man, Jimmy Stubblefield, 27, to the hospital. At the hospital, Stubblefield refused treatment and walked out of the ER.

Deputies spoke to him and confirmed he had overdosed on heroin, but that was not the end of the story.

Investigators learned Stubblefield and two other people went to Frayser to buy heroin.

The three of them started using the drug while headed back to Tipton County.

Investigators said William Tinsley, 32, and Leigh Ann Jones, 43, tossed Stubblefield into a ditch when he passed out and stopped breathing.

The pair continued driving to Tipton County after leaving Stubblefield during his overdose, according to investigators.

Tinsley and Jones were charged with reckless endangerment for their actions toward Stubblefield.

Stubblefield was arrested on unrelated parole violations.

“To say this incident is disturbing would be a gross understatement” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley. “To value human life less than your own drug addiction is nauseating. Who needs enemies with friends like that?” We will continue to aggressively pursue those who choose to sell and use illegal narcotics.”

