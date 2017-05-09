FedEx renews sponsorship of PGA FedEx Cup

We all know Memphis-based FedEx is the world wide leader in overnight package delivery. The shipping giant is also a huge sponsor of major sporting events, the PGA tour among them.

The Tour announced Tuesday FedEx is renewing its sponsorship of the year round FedEx Cup race for another 10 years - through 2027.

The FedEx Cup, started in 2007, currently includes a bonus pool of $35 million with $10 million going to the Cup champion.

Rory McIlroy won it last year.

The new agreement assures continuity of the cup for at least 21 years, which is one of the longest running endorsement partnerships in sports.

FedEx's first chip into sports sponsorship was in golf with Memphis' FedEx St. Jude Classic, a relationship now in its 32nd season.

This year's FESJC is set for June 8-11 at the TPC at Southwind.

