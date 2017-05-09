Redbirds winning streak ends at 11

Not all good things last forever.

The Memphis Redbirds finally fell in Pacific Coast League Baseball action.

The 'Birds took it on the chin at Iowa Tuesday, losing 3-1.

It's a loss that halts a Memphis franchise record 11 game winning streak.

Iowa starter Jake Buchanan was dominant in his best start of the year, lasting eight innings. He gave up just one run on five hits with five strikeouts for his first win of the season.

Memphis’ lone tally came in the top of the fifth when Todd Cunningham singled home Breyvic Valera for a 1-0 lead. The base knock extended Cunningham’s hitting streak to a team season-best 13 games, the second-longest stretch of his career.

The Redbirds, now 21-12, are off Wednesday.

They come home to face El Paso and try to start a new winning streak Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

