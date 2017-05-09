Ambulance crashes with pick-up truck - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ambulance crashes with pick-up truck

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An ambulance crashed with a pick-up truck Tuesday night at Hickory Hill and Shelby Drive.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or if any of the paramedics in the ambulance were injured.

The people in the pick-up truck were not hurt. 

