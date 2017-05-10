Hackers from Russia target Memphis doctors? Rain on the way, adults can finish college for free

Good Wednesday morning!

Hackers, possibly from Russia, are said to be behind a ransomware attack at a Memphis doctor's office. Ransomware essentially works by locking up vital files, such as patient records, until a ransom is paid. The hospital office will not pay those fees. New this morning, we'll explain how you can protect yourself from ransomware attacks.

About 600,000 Tennessee students have successfully completed TN Ready testing this year. So far there were very few issues reported statewide in the standardized testing program. This year's success marks the second year of TN Ready and is in contrast to several problems last year. We'll look at the difference this morning on WMC.

If ever you wanted to go back to college, next year is your chance in Tennessee. The Tennessee Senate passed a bill allowing older adults without a college degree to attend community college free of charge. we'll explain how you can make it happen.

The Mississippi River has officially reached flood level at 34 feet. The Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the river to reach up to 35 feet later today. It's expected to crest by Saturday at 36.5 feet and then go down. No major damage is expected in the Memphis area, but some of our neighbors in Arkansas have lost everything...The Red Cross today is organizing a day of giving where you can text the word GIVING to 77000 donate. We have details on our website wmcactionnews5.com

Three people were arrested after chaos broke out near the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at a Florida airport. We'll show you the fight caught on cell phone video and what's next.



Sunny and hot today with temps in the upper 80s...Rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Details on that plus a look at your weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

