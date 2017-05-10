Hackers from Russia target Memphis doctors? Rain on the way, adults can finish college for free

Good Wednesday morning!
Hackers, possibly from Russia, are said to be behind a ransomware attack at a Memphis doctor's office. Ransomware essentially works by locking up vital files, such as patient records, until a ransom is paid. The hospital office will not pay those fees. New this morning, we'll explain how you can protect yourself from ransomware attacks.
About 600,000 Tennessee students have successfully completed TN Ready testing this year. So far there were very few issues reported statewide in the standardized testing program. This year's success marks the second year of TN Ready and is in contrast to several problems last year. We'll look at the difference this morning on WMC.
If ever you wanted to go back to college, next year is your chance in Tennessee. The Tennessee Senate passed a bill allowing older adults without a college degree to attend community college free of charge. we'll explain how you can make it happen.
The Mississippi River has officially reached flood level at 34 feet. The Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the river to reach up to 35 feet later today. It's expected to crest by Saturday at 36.5 feet and then go down. No major damage is expected in the Memphis area, but some of our neighbors in Arkansas have lost everything...The Red Cross today is organizing a day of giving where you can text the word GIVING to 77000 donate. We have details on our website wmcactionnews5.com
Three people were arrested after chaos broke out near the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at a Florida airport. We'll show you the fight caught on cell phone video and what's next.
Weather:
Sunny and hot today with temps in the upper 80s...Rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Details on that plus a look at your weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Car wash shooting victim's girlfriend: 'not his time to die'
Mailman attacked while delivering mail in Whitehaven
Mother, son shot in apparent drug deal
MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45
18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it
Southwest Community College is temporarily closed.More >>
After an emotional trial last week, Memphis businessman Mark Giannini will be back in court Wednesday.More >>
Three teens have been charged after they were accused of targeting and robbing residents at condos in Downtown Memphis.More >>
An ambulance crashed with a pick-up truck Tuesday night at Hickory Hill and Shelby Drive.More >>
A man was shot and killed Sunday while he was washing his car.More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
