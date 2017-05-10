Hackers from Russia target Memphis doctors? Rain on the way, adu - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hackers from Russia target Memphis doctors? Rain on the way, adults can finish college for free

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:

Hackers, possibly from Russia, are said to be behind a ransomware attack at a Memphis doctor's office. Ransomware essentially works by locking up vital files, such as patient records, until a ransom is paid. The hospital office will not pay those fees. New this morning, we'll explain how you can protect yourself from ransomware attacks.

About 600,000 Tennessee students have successfully completed TN Ready testing this year. So far there were very few issues reported statewide in the standardized testing program. This year's success marks the second year of TN Ready and is in contrast to several problems last year. We'll look at the difference this morning on WMC.

If ever you wanted to go back to college, next year is your chance in Tennessee. The Tennessee Senate passed a bill allowing older adults without a college degree to attend community college free of charge. we'll explain how you can make it happen.

The Mississippi River has officially reached flood level at 34 feet. The Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting the river to reach up to 35 feet later today. It's expected to crest by Saturday at 36.5 feet and then go down. No major damage is expected in the Memphis area, but some of our neighbors in Arkansas have lost everything...The Red Cross today is organizing a day of giving where you can text the word  GIVING to 77000 donate. We have details on our website wmcactionnews5.com

Three people were arrested after chaos broke out near the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at a Florida airport. We'll show you the fight caught on cell phone video and what's next.


Weather:
Sunny and hot today with temps in the upper 80s...Rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Details on that plus a look at your weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Car wash shooting victim's girlfriend: 'not his time to die'
Mailman attacked while delivering mail in Whitehaven
Mother, son shot in apparent drug deal
MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45
18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it
 
Join us as we get going this morning from 4:30-7 a.m. with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas
Anchor

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:23:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:48 GMT
    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    More >>

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    More >>

  • Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:38:41 GMT
    FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    More >>

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    More >>

  • Mother and son killed in overnight fire at Apache Family Campground

    Mother and son killed in overnight fire at Apache Family Campground

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:26:02 GMT
    A resident provided this image of the fire. (Source: Kyla Lingerfelt Rice)A resident provided this image of the fire. (Source: Kyla Lingerfelt Rice)

    Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.

    More >>

    Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly