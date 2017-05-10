Teens arrested after string of downtown robberies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teens arrested after string of downtown robberies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Malone (L) and Nelson (R) (Source: SCSO) Malone (L) and Nelson (R) (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three teens have been charged after they were accused of targeting and robbing residents at condos in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said the three are accused of robbing four people who were driving up to the condos on West Pontotoc Avenue on May 3.

In one instance, the victim’s purse was taken out of her car. Minutes later, police found the purse, along with one of the suspects.

Deon Malone, 19, was arrested and led detectives to 18-year-old Curtis Nelson and a third suspect who is underage.

All three are charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

