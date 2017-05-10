Giannini to face decision on bond Wednesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Giannini to face decision on bond Wednesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After an emotional trial last week, Memphis businessman Mark Giannini will be back in court Wednesday.

A judge is expected to make a ruling on Giannini’s bond after he was found not guilty in his first rape trial.

Giannini never took the stand during his trial, but the judge called him and his friend to testify about threats against a juror. Giannini and his attorneys requested a $3 million bond for Giannini under house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Giannini is awaiting two other rape cases, a drug case, and an attempted bribery case.

Prosecutors argues against giving Giannini a bond, citing his accused history of tempering and intimidation, which they said should keep him in jail.

Today, a judge will review the testimony and evidence and decide whether to let Giannini go until his next trial. WMC Action News 5 will update you on the decision as soon as it comes down.

