Southwest Community College closed due to water main break

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Southwest Community College is temporarily closed.

The campus on Macon Cove is currently dealing with a water main break.

School officials are monitoring and will decide whether or not to hold classes Wednesday.

