Man, woman arrested after E's Cafe robbery

A man and woman were arrested after E’s 24 Hour Café was robbed last week.

Memphis Police Department said Heather MacArthur, 27, and Tommy Owen, Jr., 32, entered the store on May 4 around 1:30 a.m. and placed an order.

After eating, police said MacArthur got up and walked behind the counter. When an employee confronted her, MacArthur demanded money from the register.

That’s when police said Owen pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees and customers in the store.

The two were able to escape with the money.

Investigators were able to tie the crime to MacArthur and Owen through Crime Stoppers tips.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.