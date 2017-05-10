'Day of Giving' to support flood, tornado victims in Arkansas

WMC Action News 5 has teamed up with KAIT8, Jonesboro Radio Group, and VTN in supporting the American Red Cross as they assist people impacted by flooding and tornadoes in Arkansas.

May 10 is the ‘Day of Giving,’ and you can help these victims as they work to get their lives back on track.

You can click here to donate online or simply text GIVING to 77000.

A minimum donation of $10 will be accepted. Your donations will go directly to people who have been troubled by severe weather in Arkansas.

