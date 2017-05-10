Mississippi ranks low for working moms in US

With Mother’s Day around the corner, and more than 70 percent of moms with young children working today, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Mississippi ranked 46th overall among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, despite ranking #1 overall in lowest child care costs as a share of the median women’s salary. Tennessee ranked 31st overall, and Arkansas ranked 39th overall. Mississippi had the highest percentage of single-mom families with young children living in poverty.

In order to help ease the burden on working women - particularly moms - WalletHub’s analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to a working mother based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best States for Working Moms:

Vermont Minnesota New Jersey Delaware Connecticut Massachusetts Maine Rhode Island New York Illinois

Worst States for Working Moms

Wyoming

West Virginia

New Mexico

Idaho

Mississippi

Alaska

Arizona

Nevada

Louisiana

Alabama

Best vs Worst:

New York has the highest day care quality score, 116, which is five times better than in Idaho, registering the lowest at 23.

The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86.

South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 25.81 percent.

Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, 26.5 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 51.0 percent.

Virginia has the highest median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $42,814, which is 1.9 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $22,645.

North Dakota has the lowest female unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.5 percent.

You can see the full report and compare some of the rankings here.

