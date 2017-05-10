Memphis Reads selects 2017 community book

Memphis Reads has selected it's 2017 community read book. They have picked The Book Thief by Australian write Marcus Zusak. It has appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 500 weeks. The Book Thief has received numerous awards, including the Book Sense Book of the Year Award for Children's Literature.

The novel, set in 1939 Germany, is the story of a young girl, Liesel Meminger, who becomes the foster child of an accordion player and his wife following the death of Liesel’s brother. The kind-hearted foster father uses a book that Liesel steals to teach her to read. Liesel continues her habit of stealing books, and eventually befriends both a neighborhood boy and Max, a family friend. Max is a Jew who is hiding from the Gestapo in the foster family’s house. Max and Liesel have much in common – they are both traumatized by past experiences and both have nightmares. Both, too, are lonely and far from home. Narrated by Death, the story gets more complicated as Leisel continues to steal books, which she shares not only with Max but also with other families during bombing raids.

Every year, Memphis Reads chooses a novel that is read by the Memphis community and celebrated by a month-long series of book related events including panel discussions, art-related happenings and film screenings.

There will be two presentations by the author this year where you can get your copy signed. One will be on September 11th at Christian Brothers College and on September 12 at Rhodes College.

You can pick up a copy of The Book Thief on websites such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or your local bookstore. Burke's Book Store or Tiger Book Store might be able to help you track down a copy.

