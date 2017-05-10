Memphis theatre founder puts Bluff City on the map

WMC Action News 5 is sending a High 5 to Hattiloo Theatre founder Ekundayo Bandele who has been selected as a fellow in the highly competitive DeVos Institute of Arts Management.

Bandele joins a list of fellows from Australia, Canada and the Czech Republic.

As one of 19 fellows from nine countries, Bandele will train in the arts administration program in Washington, D.C. intermittently over a three year period and bring that knowledge back to Memphis.

The fellows will gain:

Intensive academic training in nonprofit arts management, finance, planning, fundraising, board management, and marketing.

Access to leaders of cultural institutions from throughout the United States, including site visits to select institutions.

Personalized mentoring, both during and between the month-long residencies.

The program was founded by Michael M. Kaiser during his tenure as President of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Hattiloo Theatre is one of only four African American theatre companies in the world.

