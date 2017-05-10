Warrant issued for robbery suspect stopped by female MMA fighter

A warrant was issued for a man accused of robbing a woman of her phone in Downtown Memphis.

The incident happened at the corner of Second Street and Peabody Avenue on April 30.

Professional MMA fighter Mandy Polk witnessed the robbery and intervened, but ended up getting punched in the face for her efforts.

Police said Robert McGowan, 23, is responsible for the crime. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

McGowan Is also wanted for an unrelated aggravated assault, domestic assault, and violation of probation.

