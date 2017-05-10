Award-winning playwright Katori Hall named Hattiloo Theatre artistic director

Memphis native and award-winning playwright Katori Hall named artist director at Hattiloo Theatre. (Source: Ozier Muhammad/The New York Times)

Hattiloo Theatre named its new artist director—Memphis native and award-winning playwright, Katori Hall.

Hall is best known for her play, “The Mountaintop,” which was set the night before Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in the Bluff City.

“The Mountaintop” opened on Broadway in 2011 and starred Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hall’s other works include “Hurt Village” and “The Blood Quilt.” Hall is working to turn “Hurt Village” into a movie, according to the New York Times.

Hattiloo’s founder, Ekundayo Bandele, said the addition of Hall as the artistic director will raise the theatre’s profile.

Bandele is hoping to make Hattiloo one of the main players in black theater in the United States.

