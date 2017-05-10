Cousins indicted for trying to influence juror in DUI case

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained indictments for a man and woman accused of trying to tamper with a jury.

TBI said Cecilia Hadley, 56, and Delbert Pattat, Jr., 53, both of Hardeman County are accused of trying to influence the vote of a juror.

Investigators said the two cousins were trying to sway a DUI case in Hardeman County.

Each was charged with improper influence of a juror.

