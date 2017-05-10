Rasco Rd. expansion completed; Getwell construction to finish soon

One major road construction bid in Southaven has completed, while another is nearing completion.

Wednesday, city officials announced the completion of the expansion of Rasco Road. The extension will now provide an east-west corridor from Getwell Road to Highway 51. The city hopes this project will improve police, fire, and EMS time to neighborhoods and help limit traffic congestion in the area.

Striping will be done later this week to officially finish the work, but the road is now open for traffic.

The $745,000 project began in October 2016 and completed a month before projections.

Meanwhile, the lengthy repairs on Getwell Road have been delayed.

The widening project began in February 2015 from Goodman Road to Stateline Road.

After construction began, workers said the original road and sub-surface material had to be replaced before a new surface could be put down.

After these repairs, construction is set to finish at the end of May, with striping coming in mid-June.

When the project began, the original time frame was set to be three years, so even with a bit of a delay, the project is still finishing ahead of early projections.

The Getwell Road project cost a total of $6,835,000, with $1,367,000 of that coming from city funds.

