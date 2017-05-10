MPD launches search team to find woman who stabbed another woman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD launches search team to find woman who stabbed another woman in the chest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police are chasing a woman who they believe stabbed a woman in the chest in Binghampton on Wednesday morning.

Investigators found the woman near the intersection of Baltic Street and Faxon Avenue, which is just north of Summer Avenue.

Officers on scene said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

Memphis Police Department launched a search team to track the suspect down. She's believed to still be in the Binghampton area.

WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing is on the scene working to learn more.

