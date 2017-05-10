Lineup for 2017 901Fest unveiled

The lineup for the 2017 901Fest has been released.

The festival was launched in 2016 to serve as a cap on the month-long Memphis In May International Festival on Saturday, May 27.

This year’s music acts include:

The Band CAMINO

Star & Mickey

Drew Erwin

Kyndle McMahan

Da Mafia 6ix

Hippy Soul

THE PRVLG

Unapologetic

Opera Memphis

New Ballet Ensemble

STAX Music Academy

The School of Rock

John Paul Keith

Under the Radar

Bailey & Wyly Bigger

Sebastian Cameron will also have a spoken word performance, and there will be a storytelling session with “Mark Twain.”

In addition, local pilots will perform an airshow at 6 p.m., and the night will end with a fireworks display over the Mississippi River at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $9. Click here to purchase. All activities are included in the price, and kids six and under get in free.

