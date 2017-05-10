Lineup for 2017 901Fest unveiled - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lineup for 2017 901Fest unveiled

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The lineup for the 2017 901Fest has been released.

The festival was launched in 2016 to serve as a cap on the month-long Memphis In May International Festival on Saturday, May 27.

This year’s music acts include:

  • The Band CAMINO
  • Star & Mickey
  • Drew Erwin
  • Kyndle McMahan
  • Da Mafia 6ix
  • Hippy Soul
  • THE PRVLG
  • Unapologetic
  • Opera Memphis
  • New Ballet Ensemble
  • STAX Music Academy
  • The School of Rock
  • John Paul Keith
  • Under the Radar
  • Bailey & Wyly Bigger

Sebastian Cameron will also have a spoken word performance, and there will be a storytelling session with “Mark Twain.”

In addition, local pilots will perform an airshow at 6 p.m., and the night will end with a fireworks display over the Mississippi River at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $9. Click here to purchase. All activities are included in the price, and kids six and under get in free.

