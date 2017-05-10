Peabody begins serving Old Dominick drinks

The Peabody is the first place in Memphis to serve Old Dominick drinks.

Old Dominick Distillery recently opened in Downtown Memphis and will roll out whiskey and vodka to thirsty Memphians.

That starts with The Peabody, who is now serving Old Dominick spirits, including:

Honeybell , a citrus-flavored vodka

Memphis Vodka , a classic vodka

Memphis Toddy, a high-rye Bourbon

All three are now being sold at the Lobby Bar and Corner Bar, and are included in drinks with names like Memphizz, Trolley Stop, and Front Porch Breeze.

We are now the first establishment in Memphis to serve @OldDominick901 spirits! Stop by the Lobby or Corner bars to try them this week. pic.twitter.com/P2vaGZbo4T — The Peabody Memphis (@PeabodyMemphis) May 8, 2017

