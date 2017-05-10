Dale Jr. to co-host home improvement show with wife

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has already picked out his next career after racing.

The NASCAR star will co-host a home improvement show with his wife Amy, DIY Network announced Wednesday.

Earnhardt announced last month that he will retire at the end of the 2017 season, his 18th in NASCAR.

Amy knows a thing or two about home improvement. The couple met while she was an interior designer hired to build his North Carolina home.

The new series will follow the couple as they restore a home in Key West, Florida, and transform it from a dilapidated mess to a contemporary palace.

The limited series is set to premiere in early 2018.

