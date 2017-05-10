A Better Mid-South: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

St. Jude Children's Hospital is a shining treasure in the Mid-South. It takes more than two million dollars per day to operate St. Jude and save the lives of children living with cancer.

All of us can do one small thing to take part in saving these precious lives -- buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. Each ticket is just 100 dollars.

With your ticket purchase, you will be in the running to win a beautiful home in Rossville, Tennessee, just outside of Collierville. You will also have a chance to win a host of other prizes with your ticket purchase.

You can secure your ticket by calling 1-800-224-6681, or go to my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South, to buy a ticket on line.

All of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital so no child or family has to pay anything to receive care.

St Jude makes this A Better Mid-South and a better world for children battling cancer.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.