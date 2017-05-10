Command center created to search for missing 14-year-old

A 14-year-old boy who needs medication is missing from Shelby County, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Cincere Wray was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a turquoise Nike running jacket, lime green backpack, black jogging pants, and black tennis shoes.

Wray is insulin dependent, and he has not had his medication today.

SCSO set up a command post off Coleman Road near Egypt Central Road to coordinate the search for the missing teen.

If anyone knows the location of Wray, call law enforcement immediately.

