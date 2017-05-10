15-year-old Memphian signs NBA contract

A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.

Moziah Bridges, the young president of Mo's Bows, launched a new line of NBA licensed ties and bowties.

Bridges made headlines in 2012, when he, only 12 at the time, appeared on Shark Tank and won over the judges.

Since then, Bridges continues to grow his business.

His latest venture, Mo's Bows NBA Collection, features officially licensed NBA ties and bowties. You can check them out yourself here.

