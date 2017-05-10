Killed liquor store robbery suspect previously robbed other liquor stores

The suspect killed by a liquor store owner in Memphis is believed to be responsible for a holdup at another liquor store, Bartlett Police Department confirms.

Bartlett police officers said they believe 46-year-old Louis Ray was responsible for robbing Bartlett Wind and Spirits on Summer Avenue on April 11.

Ray was shot and killed May 6 when he attempted to rob I-40 Liquor on Macon Road.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents said they are investigating a string of eight Memphis liquor store robberies with the same motus opprandi, meaning Ray could be responsible for a rash of liquor store robberies in Memphis and Shelby County.

