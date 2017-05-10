$100K in lawn mowers, equipment stolen from business

Hernando police say three men broke into the business on Highway 51 in Hernando, Mississippi and stole $100,000 worth of lawn mowers and equipment.

Gerald Bolden owns Reliable Equipment in Hernando. Two months ago, he moved his business into its new location along Highway 51.

"Kind of like a welcoming party I guess,” Bolden said. “Came to see us you could say."



These were very unwelcome guests. Around midnight on Sunday, three people broke into the business. They stole six lawnmowers, a white Ford F-250, and two trailers from the business.



"It's kind of a weird feeling and you know somebody has been all around,” Bolden said. “Kind of invasion."



It's the first time his store has been hit since he opened 12 years ago. Surveillance cameras at the neighboring business caught the thieves in action, so he's hopeful law enforcement will track down the crooks.



"When it's one of those things that has never happened to you and it does, it kind of hits you pretty hard,” Bolden said.



To make sure he's not hit again, he says he's going to install a security system.

Call the Hernando Police at (662) 429-9096 if you have any information that could help.

