Former mental health patient confesses to setting clinic on fire

A former patient at Professional Care Services set the clinic on fire Sunday, according to police.

Millington Police Department said the Professional Care Services facility in Millington was set on fire shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

The individual set the back of the clinic on fire. The fire only caused damage to the outside of the building; it was able to reopen Monday.

Police said detectives have a suspect, but they have not filed charges yet.

They said the suspect has confessed to the fire and is a former patient of the clinic.

