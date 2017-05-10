Man caught captured on surveillance video stealing tool box

A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from the victim’s pick-up truck while it was parked in the victim’s driveway on May 4.

Surveillance video shows the man drove past the victim's home in the Appling Farms area four times before stealing the tool box.

The suspect is described as a White male with a medium build and a salt and pepper goatee, between the ages of 30-40 years old. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a blue emblem and a light blue t-shirt, driving a red 2011 model Dodge Caravan.

