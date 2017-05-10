Man caught captured on surveillance video stealing tool box

A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.More >>
A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from the victim’s pick-up truck while it was parked in the victim’s driveway on May 4.More >>
A former patient at Professional Care Services set the clinic on fire Sunday, according to police.More >>
St. Jude Children's Hospital is a shining treasure in the Mid-South.More >>
Hernando police say three men broke into the business on Highway 51 in Hernando, Mississippi and stole $100,000 worth of lawn mowers and equipment.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Kern Reese has denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue located near City Park.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
